ONE-STEP FABRICATION OF STRETCHABLE AND ANTI-OIL-FOULING NANOFIBER MEMBRANE FOR SOLAR STEAM GENERATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 12 marzo 2021

Mater. Chem. Front., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1QM00101A, Research Article

Mantang He, Huijie Liu, Liming Wang, Xiaohong Qin, Jianyong Yu

Solar steam generation is an emerging technology for clean water production due to easy accessibility and inexhaustible sunlight. However, the lack of both anti-oil-fouling ability and stretchability simultaneously has hindered…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2021/QM/D1QM00101A