ONE-STEP FABRICATION OF STRETCHABLE AND ANTI-OIL-FOULING NANOFIBER MEMBRANE FOR SOLAR STEAM GENERATION

Mater. Chem. Front., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1QM00101A, Research Article
Mantang He, Huijie Liu, Liming Wang, Xiaohong Qin, Jianyong Yu
Solar steam generation is an emerging technology for clean water production due to easy accessibility and inexhaustible sunlight. However, the lack of both anti-oil-fouling ability and stretchability simultaneously has hindered…
