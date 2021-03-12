venerdì, Marzo 12, 2021
ONE-STEP FABRICATION OF STRETCHABLE AND ANTI-OIL-FOULING NANOFIBER MEMBRANE FOR SOLAR STEAM GENERATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 12 marzo 2021

Mater. Chem. Front., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1QM00101A, Research Article
Mantang He, Huijie Liu, Liming Wang, Xiaohong Qin, Jianyong Yu
Solar steam generation is an emerging technology for clean water production due to easy accessibility and inexhaustible sunlight. However, the lack of both anti-oil-fouling ability and stretchability simultaneously has hindered…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2021/QM/D1QM00101A

ONE-STEP FABRICATION OF STRETCHABLE AND ANTI-OIL-FOULING NANOFIBER MEMBRANE FOR SOLAR STEAM GENERATION

