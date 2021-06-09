(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 09 giugno 2021
Nanoscale, 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1NR01505B, Paper
Hao Zhou, Mojgan Kouhnavard, Sungyoon Jung, Rohan Mishra, Pratim Biswas
This study presents a comprehensive investigation on the aerosol synthesis of a semiconducting double perovskite oxide with a nominal composition of KBaTeBiO6, which is considered as a potential candidate for…
