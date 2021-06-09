(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 09 giugno 2021

Nanoscale, 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1NR01505B, Paper

Hao Zhou, Mojgan Kouhnavard, Sungyoon Jung, Rohan Mishra, Pratim Biswas

This study presents a comprehensive investigation on the aerosol synthesis of a semiconducting double perovskite oxide with a nominal composition of KBaTeBiO 6 , which is considered as a potential candidate for…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/ByBpFsAOgV0/D1NR01505B