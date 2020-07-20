ONE-POT SYNTHESIS OF 2-HYDROXYMETHYLINDOLES VIA PHOTOREDOX-CATALYZED KETYL–YNAMIDE COUPLING/1,3-ALLYLIC ALCOHOL TRANSPOSITION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 20 luglio 2020

Green Chem., 2020, 22,4483-4488

DOI: 10.1039/D0GC01522A, Paper

Ze-Shu Wang, Yang-Bo Chen, Kun Wang, Zhou Xu, Long-Wu Ye

An efficient photoredox-catalyzed ketyl–ynamide coupling of alkyl sulfonyl substituted ynamides followed by 1,3-allylic alcohol transposition in one-pot has been developed, affording 2-hydroxymethylindoles in generally moderate to good yields.

