New J. Chem., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D1NJ00957E, Paper

Ling Li, Zixi Gao, Huige Zhang, Hongying Du, Cuiling Ren, Shengda Qi, Hongli Chen

Enzymes were one-pot immobilized between Fe 3 O 4 nanoparticles and a phase-transitioned lysozyme film, providing a new strategy for enzyme immobilization.

