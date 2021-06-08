(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 08 giugno 2021
New J. Chem., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D1NJ00957E, Paper
Ling Li, Zixi Gao, Huige Zhang, Hongying Du, Cuiling Ren, Shengda Qi, Hongli Chen
Enzymes were one-pot immobilized between Fe3O4 nanoparticles and a phase-transitioned lysozyme film, providing a new strategy for enzyme immobilization.
