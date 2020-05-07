(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 07 maggio 2020
RSC Adv., 2020, 10,17681-17685
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA03235B, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Stéphane Duflocq, Jingjing Zhou, Florent Huguenot, Michel Vidal, Wang-Qing Liu
Pd(II), acidic hydrolysis and iodine lead to one-pot oxime ligation from peptides bearing thiazolidine and aminooxyacetyl groups.
