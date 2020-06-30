martedì, Giugno 30, 2020
ONE-POT METHOD FOR THE SYNTHESIS OF 1-ARYL-2-AMINOALKANOL DERIVATIVES FROM THE CORRESPONDING AMIDES OR NITRILES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 30 giugno 2020

RSC Adv., 2020, 10,25029-25045
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA04359A, Paper
Jan Otevrel, David Svestka, Pavel Bobal
A one-pot method for β-amino alcohol synthesis based on α-hydroxylation and subsequent amide or nitrile functional group reduction has been identified and examined.
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/2B4G8FR-pzo/D0RA04359A

