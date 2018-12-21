One of Europe’s oldest media law journals reborn

(agenparl) – luxembourg ven 21 dicembre 2018 Partager cet article :

Prof. Mark D. Cole from the University of Luxembourg together with a colleague from Munich recreated UFITA, Germany’s oldest media law journal, and gave it a second life.

UFITA (originally “Archive for Copyright, Film and Theatre law”) was founded in 1928 and, with a short interruption, was published until 2016 when it ceased. This makes it one of the longest running media law journals and it enjoys a high reputation in Europe.

Together with colleagues from the Munich “Institut für Urheber- und Medienrecht” (IUM) and the Institute of European Media Law (EMR), Prof. Cole was approached by publisher Nomos to acquire the rights and conceptualize a new format for the journal. The result of this relaunch is out now with the first edition 1/2018.

“I was honoured to have been asked and we were able to build on the important legacy of UFITA,” commented Prof. Cole, one of UFITA’s two main editors. “At the same time, we wanted to give the journal a new edge, for example dedicating more space to international and interdisciplinary research.”

The relaunch of the renamed “UFITA – Archiv für Medienrecht und Medienwissenschaft” was celebrated at a special event earlier this year. The first edition is available online and in print. It includes contributions on a wide range of topics including Artificial Intelligence, satire and media law, online intermediaries and political opinion, data protection, as well as on the Audiovisual Media Services Directive.

UFITA will be published biannually with the next edition ready for print at the beginning of 2019.

