NEW BRUNSWICK (CANADA), wed 12 august 2020

FREDERICTON (GNB) – Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 today.

The new case is an individual between 60 and 69 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region), who is past the 14-day contagious period and no longer symptomatic. It is suspected that this is a travel-related case, related to yesterday’s confirmed case. Both cases are under investigation.

“It is up to all of us to slow the spread of the virus,” said Dr. Cristin Muecke, deputy chief medical officer of health. “Help keep New Brunswick in the Yellow level of recovery until a vaccine or treatment is available.”

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 178 and 168 have recovered. There have been two deaths, and there are eight active cases. As of today, 55,613 tests have been conducted.

Fonte/Source: http://www2.gnb.ca/content/gnb/en/news/news_release.2020.08.0438.html