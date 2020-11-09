lunedì, Novembre 9, 2020
Breaking News

“IMPRESE SOCIALI E TRANSIZIONE VERDE E GIUSTA”, SEMINARIO INTERATTIVO DOMANI MARTEDì 10…

USA, POWEL (TRUMP), I DEMOCRATICI HANNO HANNO PIANIFICATO L’OPERAZIONE DI FRODE

THE UNITED STATES PRESENTS ITS UNIVERSAL PERIODIC REVIEW NATIONAL REPORT

THE UNITED STATES PRESENTS ITS UNIVERSAL PERIODIC REVIEW NATIONAL REPORT

BURMA’S PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS

ON U.S. DEDICATION TO HUMAN RIGHTS

BURMA’S PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS

REMARKS AT THE UNITED STATES’ THIRD UNIVERSAL PERIODIC REVIEW

ON U.S. DEDICATION TO HUMAN RIGHTS

BENIFEI (PD): SU PIANO RIPRESA L’EUROPARLAMENTO INCREMENTA L’ANTICIPO DI RISORSE, 40 MILIARDI…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » ONE NEW CASE OF COVID-19 / UPDATE ON ZONE 3 CASES

ONE NEW CASE OF COVID-19 / UPDATE ON ZONE 3 CASES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – NEW BRUNSWICK (CANADA), lun 09 novembre 2020

FREDERICTON (GNB) – Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 today.

The new case is a temporary foreign worker, 30 to 39, in Zone 1 (Moncton region), who had been self-isolating.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 355 and 328 have recovered. There have been six deaths, and the number of active cases is 21. Two patients are hospitalized; none are in an intensive care unit. As of today, 107,192 tests have been conducted.

Update on Zone 3 cases

Currently, there are 11 active cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region). Public Health investigations are ongoing with the latest cases. Most of the cases are either directly travel-related or linked to an individual who recently travelled outside the Atlantic bubble, including international travel. Individual cases and their close contacts are currently self-isolating.

“As people continue to travel outside the Atlantic bubble we will see sporadic cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “We are seeing a higher risk of transmission in households; therefore, it is important for individuals to follow the proper self-isolation guidelines.”

09-11-20

Fonte/Source: http://www2.gnb.ca/content/gnb/en/news/news_release.2020.11.0589.html

Post collegati

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS ANNOUNCE 10,573 NEW CASES OF CORONAVIRUS DISEASE

Redazione

TEST SIEROLOGICI RAPIDI

Redazione

ONE NEW CASE OF COVID-19 / UPDATE ON ZONE 3 CASES

Redazione

SELF-DRIVING DELIVERY FIRM NURO RAISES $500 MILLION AS COVID-19 BOOSTS E-COMMERCE

Redazione

ZOOM TO ENHANCE SECURITY AS PART OF PROPOSED U.S. SETTLEMENT WITH FTC

Redazione

DETAILED GUIDE: HEALTHCARE FOR UK NATIONALS LIVING IN BULGARIA

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More