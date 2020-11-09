ONE NEW CASE OF COVID-19 / UPDATE ON ZONE 3 CASES

(AGENPARL) – NEW BRUNSWICK (CANADA), lun 09 novembre 2020

FREDERICTON (GNB) – Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 today.

The new case is a temporary foreign worker, 30 to 39, in Zone 1 (Moncton region), who had been self-isolating.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 355 and 328 have recovered. There have been six deaths, and the number of active cases is 21. Two patients are hospitalized; none are in an intensive care unit. As of today, 107,192 tests have been conducted.

Update on Zone 3 cases

Currently, there are 11 active cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region). Public Health investigations are ongoing with the latest cases. Most of the cases are either directly travel-related or linked to an individual who recently travelled outside the Atlantic bubble, including international travel. Individual cases and their close contacts are currently self-isolating.

“As people continue to travel outside the Atlantic bubble we will see sporadic cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “We are seeing a higher risk of transmission in households; therefore, it is important for individuals to follow the proper self-isolation guidelines.”

