ONE NEW CASE OF COVID-19; PEOPLE IN ZONE 5 URGED TO CONTINUE TO SYMPTOM WATCH

(AGENPARL) – NEW BRUNSWICK (CANADA), sab 30 maggio 2020

FREDERICTON (GNB) – Public Health reports one new case of COVID-19 today.

The new case, which is under investigation, is an individual between 70 and 79 in Zone 5 (Campbellton region).

To date, 24,867 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick. There have been 129 confirmed cases and 120 people have recovered from their illness. The number of active cases is nine, which are all in Zone 5. Three people are hospitalized and there are no patients in an intensive care unit.

Up-to-date information about COVID-19, including the latest data on confirmed cases and laboratory testing in New Brunswick is available online.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said regardless if you have been recently tested for COVID-19, everyone must be vigilant and self monitor for symptoms.

If you or a member of your family are showing two of the following symptoms, contact Tele-Care 811 or your primary health-care provider for further direction:

fever above 38°C or signs of fever (such as chills);

a new cough or worsening chronic cough;

sore throat;

runny nose;

headache;

a new onset of fatigue;

a new onset of muscle pain;

diarrhea;

loss of sense of taste or loss of sense of smell; and

in children, purple markings on the fingers or toes. In this instance, testing will be done even if none of the other symptoms are present.

A self-assessment will help you determine if you should be tested for COVID-19.

Zone 5 remains at the Orange level of the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

The following rules apply to Zone 5 only:

A two-household bubble is permitted. Your household can join up with one other household, if both households mutually agree. You must not have close contact with anyone else. You cannot join up with more than one household or bubble.

Non-regulated health professionals and businesses such as acupuncturists and naturopaths cannot operate at this time.

Personal services businesses such as barbers, hair stylists, spas, estheticians, manicurists, pedicurists, and tattoo artists cannot operate at this time.

Officials from WorkSafeNB and the Department of Public Safety are in the area to ensure compliance. They will closely monitor and assess the situation in the days ahead. Those with concerns can contact a toll-free information line by calling 1-844-462-8387 or by emailing <a

Dr. Russell reminds people to respond with understanding, forgiveness and compassion during this pandemic.

“Please remember that COVID-19 brings out many emotions in us,” said Russell. “It causes many of us to experience feelings of confusion, anxiety, fear and grief. Some may also be angry. It is completely normal to feel these feelings when we face situations that are beyond our control. We can however choose how we react to these situations. We can offer support to our fellow New Brunswickers when they need it most.”

All other zones in New Brunswick will remain at the current Yellow level. During this time, Public Health measures and guidelines must still be followed. Because of the outbreak, activities previously scheduled to be permitted on May 29 will be delayed by one week to June 5. This will allow time to determine the extent of the current outbreak. The activities being delayed are:

Outdoor public gatherings of 50 people or fewer.

Indoor religious services, including weddings and funerals, of 50 people or fewer.

Low-contact team sports.

Openings being delayed include:

swimming pools, saunas and waterparks

gyms, yoga and dance studios

rinks and indoor recreational facilities

pool halls and bowling alleys

Information on public health recovery phases, measures and guidelines is available online.

To further slow the spread of the virus in the province, it is important to follow these personal actions:

Stay in your own home, or within your two-household bubble, as much as possible.

Maintain two metres of physical distance between yourself and others when you go out.

When physical distancing cannot be maintained, face masks that cover your mouth and nose will be required to be worn in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly several times a day.

Avoid touching your face.

Cough or sneeze into your sleeve.

Regularly clean commonly touched surfaces in your home, such as doorknobs and countertops.

Up-to-date information about COVID-19 is available online.

Fonte/Source: http://www2.gnb.ca/content/gnb/en/news/news_release.2020.05.0314.html