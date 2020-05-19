martedì, Maggio 19, 2020
ONE NEW APPOINTMENT TO TORRES AND CAPE HOSPITAL AND HEALTH BOARD

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), mar 19 maggio 2020

The Torres and Cape Hospital and Health Board remains largely unchanged following this year’s round of Hospital and Health Board appointments.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles said Ms Karen Dini-Paul had been appointed to replace a departing member, while the remaining Board is unchanged.

“The Torres and Cape Hospital and Health Board, under Board Chair Ella Kris, will continue to provide strong leadership and direction across the health service,’’ Deputy Premier Miles said.

Deputy Premier Miles said existing members Dr Scott Davis, Mrs Tracy Del Jia, Ms Karen Price and Associate Professor Ruth Stewart whose terms expired this month all had been reappointed.

They will continue as Board members, along with Mr Horace Baira, Mr Brian Woods and Ms Rhonda Shibasaki whose current terms have not expired.

Deputy Premier Miles said while Dr Davis had been reappointed as a member of the Board, his term as Deputy Chair had expired and nominations would be called for the appointment of a new Deputy Chair.

He said newly appointed Board member Karen Dini-Paul had demonstrated leadership experience across government, non-government and the community-controlled sectors.

“She has worked in management and leadership roles and gained extensive experience across various large, complex systems,’’ Mr Miles said.

“She is an Indigenous Australian, a descendant of the Arrernte People of Alice Springs which, coupled with her Italian heritage, has given her a strong sense of self and a source of rich cultural appreciation.

“Her appointment will add to the already strong First Nations representation on the Torres and Cape Hospital and Health Board, which includes Chair Ms Ella Kris and other continuing members Ms Tracey Del Jia, Ms Rhonda Shibasaki, Mr Brian Woods and Mr Horace Baira.’’

Ms Dini-Paul is lead consultant of Cairns-based KDP Consultancy.

As well as offering specialised advice and negotiations across Aboriginal issues and business affairs, she facilitates innovative solutions that support a range of community health, child and family services.

Member for Cook Cynthia Lui  said the Torres and Cape Hospital and Health Board comprised extensive experience in the fields of rural medicine, Indigenous health, economics, disability support, policy, accounting, project management and nursing.

“This is a diverse group of people with a range of backgrounds, experience and skills, working together to ensure the community is well represented in the health space,’’ Ms Cook said.

“I look forward to continuing to work with the Board to ensure Queensland’s health system continues to be the best in Australia.” 

The Torres and Cape Hospital and Health Board, effective 18 May 2020:

  • Ms Elthius (Ella) Kris (Chair)
  • Associate Professor Ruth Stewart
  • Ms Rhonda Shibasaki
  • Ms Tracey Del Jia
  • Ms Karen (Kaz) Dini-Paul
  • Mr Horace Baira
  • Mr Brian Woods
  • Ms Karen Price
  • Dr Scott Davis

The 16 Boards throughout Queensland are responsible under the Hospital and Health Boards Act 2011 for local performance of their health service and the delivery of public health services within their communities.

A complete list of all Hospital and Health Board appointments has been published in the 15 May 2020 edition of the Queensland Government Gazette.

ENDS

Sarah O’Rourke: 0437 781 040

Fonte/Source: http://statements.qld.gov.au/Statement/2020/5/19/one-new-appointment-to-torres-and-cape-hospital-and-health-board

