ONE IN CUSTODY IN CONNECTION WITH LYNNWOOD DEATH

We have taken one man into custody in connection with a suspicious death that occurred in Lynnwood yesterday.

On Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, around 4:45 a.m., officers on their way to an unrelated call found a man lying on the road close to 135 Lynnview Rd S.E. The man had what appeared to be stab wounds. The officers called for EMS, however, the man was declared dead on scene.

Through our investigation, we located a suspect this afternoon near a wooded area in the southwest community of Patterson Heights. Mounted, canine and patrol officers assisted with finding and arresting him. There was no risk to the public during this time.

The man is now being interviewed by homicide detectives. No further information can be released at this time and the man’s identity cannot be confirmed unless charges are laid.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked call our non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

