ONE DEATH REPORTED / 12 NEW CASES

(AGENPARL) – NEW BRUNSWICK (CANADA), sab 30 gennaio 2021

FREDERICTON (GNB) – Public Health confirmed today that an individual between 80 and 89 in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) has died because of underlying complications, including COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths in the province to 18.

“It is never easy to hear that a fellow New Brunswicker has died from COVID-19,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “Marcia and I extend our deepest sympathies to the person’s loved ones during their time of mourning. Our thoughts are also with the health care workers who are continually providing care and comfort during the pandemic. COVID-19 is a reality and given the severity of the pandemic in our province we must enhance our due diligence in following the rules to protect each other.”

“I ask all New Brunswickers to join me in extending our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the deceased,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.

12 new cases

Public Health reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 today.

The four cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

an individual 20-29;

two people 30-39; and

an individual 40-49.

The one case in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) is as follows:

an individual 20-29.

The seven cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

two people 30-39;

four people 40-49; and

an individual 50-59.

All cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,230. Since yesterday, 41 people have recovered for a total of 928 recoveries. There have been 18 deaths, and the number of active cases is 283. Three patients are hospitalized with two in intensive care. Yesterday, 1,355 tests were conducted for a total of 197,390.

Reminder of Red and Orange levels and lockdown rules

Zone 1 (Moncton region) is at the Red level and Zone 4 (Edmundston region) remains in lockdown .

All other zones remain in the Orange level under the province’s mandatory order.

Changes to Orange level in effect

Recognizing that zones may be in Orange level for several more weeks, the household bubble under the Orange level is now expanded to include 10 contacts (a steady 10) from outside the household. This is to allow people to see at least some family members and close friends. These groups may socialize together, including going to restaurants. Further details about the updated Orange level are available online.

Fonte/Source: http://www2.gnb.ca/content/gnb/en/news/news_release.2021.01.0069.html