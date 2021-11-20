(AGENPARL) – sab 20 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

11/19/2021 07:10 PM EST

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On November 20, we honor the lives of transgender and gender non-conforming people that have been taken from us by violence rooted in bias and intolerance.

Around the world, transgender and gender non-conforming people are subjected to staggering levels of violence, harassment, and discrimination on the basis of their gender identity or expression. In addition, transgender and gender non-conforming people face barriers to justice and persistent stigmatization as well as marginalization and underrepresentation across health, economic and social systems. These realities have been worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Promoting and protecting the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons is a foreign policy priority of this Administration. We are committed to ending violence and discrimination on the basis of gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, and sex characteristics. Our commitment to gender equity and equality builds stronger societies for all. We will continue to listen to, learn from, and advocate for the human rights of transgender and gender non-conforming individuals around the globe, in partnership with human rights defenders and civil society organizations, like-minded governments, and multilateral institutions.

As we mourn the transgender and gender non-conforming persons who have lost their lives to bigotry, we will continue to pursue a world where all people may live free from violence and discrimination.

