domenica, Agosto 30, 2020
ON THE RESIGNATION OF PRIME MINISTER OF JAPAN SHINZO ABE

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State
The United States deeply values the enduring contributions of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in making the U.S.-Japan relationship the strongest it has ever been. He championed our Alliance as a cornerstone of peace and security, and he advanced a free and open Indo-Pacific by working with the United States to build a network of partnerships across the region. We thank him for his many years of dedicated service and wish him a speedy and complete recovery.
