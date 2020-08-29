ON THE RESIGNATION OF PRIME MINISTER OF JAPAN SHINZO ABE

(AGENPARL) – sab 29 agosto 2020 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

08/29/2020

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

The United States deeply values the enduring contributions of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in making the U.S.-Japan relationship the strongest it has ever been. He championed our Alliance as a cornerstone of peace and security, and he advanced a free and open Indo-Pacific by working with the United States to build a network of partnerships across the region. We thank him for his many years of dedicated service and wish him a speedy and complete recovery.

