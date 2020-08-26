mercoledì, Agosto 26, 2020
ON THE RELATIONS BETWEEN BACKBONE THIOPHENE FUNCTIONALIZATION AND CHARGE CARRIER MOBILITY OF A–D–A TYPE SMALL MOLECULES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 26 agosto 2020

New J. Chem., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ02199G, Paper
Chunlin Xu, Xiaoping Xu, Shaohui Zheng
Backbone thiophene functionalization: an efficient way to improve the charge carrier mobility of A–D–A type small molecules.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/L_JGElOtbfg/D0NJ02199G

