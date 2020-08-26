ON THE RELATIONS BETWEEN BACKBONE THIOPHENE FUNCTIONALIZATION AND CHARGE CARRIER MOBILITY OF A–D–A TYPE SMALL MOLECULES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 26 agosto 2020

New J. Chem., 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ02199G, Paper

Chunlin Xu, Xiaoping Xu, Shaohui Zheng

Backbone thiophene functionalization: an efficient way to improve the charge carrier mobility of A–D–A type small molecules.

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/L_JGElOtbfg/D0NJ02199G