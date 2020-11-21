sabato, Novembre 21, 2020
Breaking News

ON THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS IN THE REPUBLIC OF PALAU

ON THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS IN THE REPUBLIC OF PALAU

SECRETARY POMPEO TRAVELS TO QATAR TO ADVANCE REGIONAL SECURITY AND ECONOMIC TIES

SECRETARY POMPEO TRAVELS TO QATAR TO ADVANCE REGIONAL SECURITY AND ECONOMIC TIES

ON THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS IN THE REPUBLIC OF PALAU

MAFIA, SALVINI: QUERELO MORRA

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH CROWN PRINCE OF ABU DHABI SHEIKH MOHAMMED BIN…

L’UNESCO E I BENI CULTURALI IN NAGORNO KARABAKH

20/11/2020 PROTECTING ACADEMIC FREEDOM AND THE AUTONOMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION INSTITUTIONS

ECONOMY OF FRANCESCO, VERSO UN APPROCCIO GENERATIVO

Agenparl

ON THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS IN THE REPUBLIC OF PALAU

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – sab 21 novembre 2020 You are subscribed to Secretary’s Remarks for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
On the Presidential Elections in the Republic of Palau [ https://www.state.gov/on-the-presidential-elections-in-the-republic-of-palau/ ] 11/21/2020 09:26 AM EST
Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State
The United States congratulatesSurangelWhippsJr. on his election asthe tenth President of the Republic of Palau. Wealsocongratulate the people of the Republic of Palau on their admirable observance of the democratic process.
The United States and Palau have a special partnership,and welookforward to working with Palaus newly elected government to deepen our relationship, address shared challenges, increase our defense cooperation,and tocontinue to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific.
body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________
Stay connected with the State Department:
The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/usdos ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More