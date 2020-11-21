ON THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS IN THE REPUBLIC OF PALAU

(AGENPARL) – sab 21 novembre 2020 You are subscribed to Secretary’s Remarks for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

The United States congratulatesSurangelWhippsJr. on his election asthe tenth President of the Republic of Palau. Wealsocongratulate the people of the Republic of Palau on their admirable observance of the democratic process.

The United States and Palau have a special partnership,and welookforward to working with Palaus newly elected government to deepen our relationship, address shared challenges, increase our defense cooperation,and tocontinue to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific.

