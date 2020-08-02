ON THE POSTPONEMENT OF HONG KONG’S LEGISLATIVE COUNCIL ELECTIONS

(AGENPARL) – dom 02 agosto 2020 You are subscribed to Secretary’s Remarks for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

08/01/2020

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

The United States condemns the Hong Kong governments decision to postpone by one year upcoming Legislative Council elections originally scheduled for September 6. There is no valid reason for such a lengthy delay. It is likely, therefore, that Hong Kong will never again be able to vote for anything or anyone. This regrettable action confirms that Beijing has no intention of upholding the commitments it made to the Hong Kong people and the United Kingdom under the Sino-British Joint Declaration, a UN-registered treaty, and the Basic Law.

For decades, the Hong Kong people have repeatedly demonstrated their desire and ability to hold free and fair elections. We urge Hong Kong authorities to reconsider their decision. The elections should be held as close to the September 6 date as possible and in a manner that reflects the will and aspirations of the Hong Kong people. If they arent, then regrettably Hong Kong will continue its march toward becoming just another Communist-run city in China.

