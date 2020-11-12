giovedì, Novembre 12, 2020
Breaking News

COLLOQUIO TELEFONICO TRA PAPA FRANCESCO E JOE BIDEN

DISQUALIFICATION OF PAN-DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS IN HONG KONG

CLIMATE MITIGATION POLICY IN DENMARK: A PROTOTYPE FOR OTHER COUNTRIES

ON THE PASSING OF HIS ROYAL HIGHNESS, PRINCE KHALIFA BIN SALMAN AL…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH HUGH HEWITT OF THE HUGH HEWITT SHOW

USA: IL SEGRETARIO POMPEO SI RECHERà IN FRANCIA, TURCHIA, GEORGIA, ISRAELE, EMIRATI…

L. LINKEVIčIUS: LITHUANIA WILL CONTINUE ACTIVELY SUPPORTING RIGHTS TO FREEDOM OF PEACEFUL…

ULRICH VOLZ: PANDEMIC IS BUT A PRELUDE TO LOOMING CLIMATE CRISIS

USA, ELEZIONI: AGGIORNAMENTO DEL 12 NOVEMBRE DELLE ORE 01.05 PM ORA LOCALE

COVID, ARCURI: PRIMI VACCINATI A FINE GENNAIO

Agenparl

ON THE PASSING OF HIS ROYAL HIGHNESS, PRINCE KHALIFA BIN SALMAN AL KHALIFA

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – gio 12 novembre 2020 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
On the Passing of His Royal Highness, Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa [ https://www.state.gov/on-the-passing-of-his-royal-highness-prince-khalifa-bin-salman-al-khalifa/ ] 11/12/2020 02:38 PM EST
Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State
We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of His Royal Highness, Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa of Bahrain. We extend our sincere condolences to his family and to the people of the Kingdom of Bahrain. As the Prime Minister of Bahrain since its independence, Prince Khalifa was a statesman of the highest order and will always be known as a close friend and partner of the United States. Deeply committed to fostering peace in the region and throughout the world, we honor Prince Khalifas legacy and remain committed to deepening our strong partnership and friendship with the Kingdom of Bahrain.
body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________
Stay connected with the State Department:
The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/usdos ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More