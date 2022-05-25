(AGENPARL) – mer 25 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/25/2022 06:28 PM EDT

Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

The United States is deeply saddened by the death of Abdulhameed Al-Ajami, one of our retired employees who passed away in Houthi detention. Al-Ajami had no contact with his family during the last six months of his life. We express our sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones.

The United States has been unceasing in its diplomatic efforts to secure the release of our Yemeni staff in Sana’a. We demand the Houthis release detained current and former U.S. employees.

