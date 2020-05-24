domenica, Maggio 24, 2020
ON THE OCCASION OF THE STATE OF ERITREA’S NATIONAL DAY

by Redazione01

05/24/2020 09:00 AM EDT
Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State
On behalf of the government and people of the United States, I congratulate the people of Eritrea as you celebrate the 29th anniversary of your nations independence. Over the last year Eritrea has taken commendable steps to strengthen economic, regional, and security cooperation in the Horn of Africa. We wish Eritrea every success and hope you will continue on this trajectory to fully consolidate peace and prosperity in the region.
