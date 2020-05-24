ON THE OCCASION OF THE STATE OF ERITREA’S NATIONAL DAY

(AGENPARL) – dom 24 maggio 2020 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

On the Occasion of the State of Eritreas National Day
05/24/2020

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

On behalf of the government and people of the United States, I congratulate the people of Eritrea as you celebrate the 29th anniversary of your nations independence. Over the last year Eritrea has taken commendable steps to strengthen economic, regional, and security cooperation in the Horn of Africa. We wish Eritrea every success and hope you will continue on this trajectory to fully consolidate peace and prosperity in the region.

