(AGENPARL) – gio 17 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to Secretary’s Remarks for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

03/17/2022 12:01 AM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend warm wishes to the people of Ireland for a joyful, healthy, and hopeful St. Patrick’s Day.

Each March 17, people from Ireland, the United States, and around the world celebrate the Emerald Isle’s rich heritage and culture. Today and every day, the United States and Ireland cooperate closely on a number of critical issues. We work together to strengthen global health security, increase our shared prosperity, combat climate change, advance democratic values, and respond to authoritarian threats. We welcome Ireland’s continued leadership and look forward to many years ahead of deep collaboration and partnership.

As the United States and Ireland continue our important work together, may all enjoy a safe and happy St. Patrick’s Day. Lá Fhéile Pádraig sona daoibh!

—————————————————————