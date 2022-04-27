(AGENPARL) – mer 27 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

04/27/2022 12:01 AM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the United States of America, it is my pleasure to congratulate the people of the Kingdom of the Netherlands on your Koningsdag.

This month marks the 40th Anniversary of Dutch-American Friendship Day, and the 240th Anniversary of John Adams presenting his credentials, becoming our first Minister in the Netherlands. The enduring relationship between the United States and the Netherlands is reflective of a proud history of broad cooperation in many areas, based on a shared commitment to democracy and human rights.

As founding members of NATO, we continue to defend and promote our democratic institutions, human rights, and fundamental freedoms. The people of the United States and the Netherlands stand together as champions of democracy in the face of authoritarian threats.

We will continue to promote our shared economic prosperity, including cooperation in key leading-edge technologies, and look forward to working together to create a more secure and sustainable future for our citizens for years to come.

Best wishes to the people of Netherlands on Koningsdag.

