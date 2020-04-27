ON THE OCCASION OF KONINGSDAG IN THE KINGDOM OF THE NETHERLANDS

(AGENPARL) – lun 27 aprile 2020 You are subscribed to Secretary’s Remarks for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

On behalf of the Governmentand peopleof the United States of America,Icongratulate His Majesty King Willem-Alexander on his seventh celebration of Koningsdag(“Kings Day”), and extend my best wishes to the people of the Netherlands.

TheNetherlandsand the United States aresteadfast partnersinourcommitment todemocracy,security, andprosperity.Seventy-five years agowestood together todefeat a common enemy and liberate the Netherlands from Nazi occupation.The care and devotion with whichthe Dutch people tend the graves ofAmerican service membersinterredatthe Netherlands American Cemetery in Margratenisatestamentto the enduring friendshipbetween our two nations.

The Dutch-American alliance is moreimportant than ever as we jointlyconfront the COVID-19 pandemic.Through continued cooperation and joint resolve we will overcomethis challenging time.

I wish the people ofthe NetherlandsajoyousKings Dayanda happy 53rd birthday to His Majesty King Willem-Alexander.I look forward to many more years of friendship, prosperity, andcooperation.

