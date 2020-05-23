(AGENPARL) – sab 23 maggio 2020 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

On the Occasion of Eid al-Fitr [ https://www.state.gov/on-the-occasion-of-eid-al-fitr-5/ ] 05/23/2020 03:27 PM EDT

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

Susan and I extend our warmest wishes to Muslims around the world who are celebrating Eid al-Fitr. Over the past month, Muslims at home and abroad have fasted, centered around spiritual reflection, community and values of gratitude, compassion, and generosity, and have adapted to practicing their faith and observing Ramadan in a world changed by a global pandemic.

Ramadan and Eid serve as reminders of the importance of community, acts of service, and protection of fundamental freedoms such as religion or belief, especially in this time of crisis. During this global pandemic, Muslim communities such as Uighurs, Rohingya, and others who face harsh challenges to practice their faith have faced even greater threats, including scapegoating, harassment, and confinement. We are especially grateful for the many private Islamic relief organizations, in America and around the world, whose heroic work has saved lives. We join the Muslim community in standing in solidarity with the oppressed, no matter their faith or interpretation, and call on all governments to protect religious freedom for all.

To all Muslims around the world, we wish you Eid Mubarak.

