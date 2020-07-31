(AGENPARL) – ven 31 luglio 2020 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

On the Occasion of Eid al-Adha [ https://www.state.gov/on-the-occasion-of-eid-al-adha-3/ ] 07/31/2020 08:54 AM EDT

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, we wish Muslims in the United States and around the world Eid Mubarak. Eid al-Adha is a time for compassion, generosity, and sacrifice values demonstrated by Abrahams commitment to God. Eid marks the end of Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca normally performed by millions of Muslims from all corners of the world. We recognize the great disappointment felt by many prospective pilgrims this year and hope you will have the opportunity to perform Hajj in the near future.

As with religious observances of many faith communities during this pandemic, Eid al-Adha and Hajj will be unusual this year. We applaud the efforts and devotion of Muslims around the world to stop the pandemics spread and serve those in need while maintaining physical distancing. The United States will continue to advocate for the unalienable rights of all people, including the right to religious freedom, and we call upon all countries to respect and uphold these universal rights.

On behalf of the United States Department of State, I wish you a happy and blessed Eid al-Adha.

body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________

Stay connected with the State Department:

The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/usdos ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

🔊 Listen to this