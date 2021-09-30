(AGENPARL) – gio 30 settembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

09/30/2021 04:50 PM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

We are deeply saddened and disturbed by the murder of Rohingya Muslim advocate and community leader Mohib Ullah in Bangladesh on September 29. Mohib Ullah was a brave and fierce advocate for the human rights of Rohingya Muslims around the world. He traveled to the Human Rights Council in Geneva and to the United States to speak at the Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom in 2019. During his trip, he shared his experiences with the President and Vice President and spoke together with other survivors of religiously motivated persecution.

We urge a full and transparent investigation into his death with the goal of holding the perpetrators of this heinous crime accountable. We will honor his work by continuing to advocate for Rohingya and lift up the voices of members of the community in decisions about their future.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this