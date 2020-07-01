ON THE FORMATION OF SPHERICAL AROMATIC ENDOHEDRAL BUCKMINSTERFULLERENE. EVALUATION OF M@C60 (M = CR, MO, W) FROM RELATIVISTIC DFT CALCULATIONS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 01 luglio 2020
Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, 22,14268-14275
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP02475A, Paper
Peter L. Rodríguez-Kessler, Nickolas D. Charistos, R. Bruce King, Alvaro Muñoz-Castro
The resulting M@C60 endohedral fullerenes are 66-π electron neutral species exhibiting bonding properties and electronic structure mimicking the aromaticity and diamagnetic insulator behavior of alkali-C606− phases.
