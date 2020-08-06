giovedì, Agosto 6, 2020
Breaking News

ON THE DEPARTURE OF BRIAN HOOK

ON THE DEPARTURE OF BRIAN HOOK

MIGRANTI, DI MAIO: DIVERSI BARCHINI PARTITI PER L’ITALIA, FERMATI

FASE 3, SALVINI: NON BASTA BLOCCARE I LICENZIAMENTI, SERVONO SOLDI VERI

OPEN FIBER: DELRIO, BUONA NOTIZIA AUMENTO RISORSE PER PIANO FIBRA

REGIONALI, BERLUSCONI: CENTRODESTRA MAGGIORANZA DEGLI ITALIANI, PROSSIME ELEZIONI LO CONFERMERANNO

DECRETO-LEGGE <I>SEMPLIFICAZIONI</I>: SEGUITO ESAME IN COMMISSIONI RIUNITE 1A E 8A

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2625 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2623 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2624 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

Agenparl

ON THE DEPARTURE OF BRIAN HOOK

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – gio 06 agosto 2020 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
On the Departure of Brian Hook [ https://www.state.gov/on-the-departure-of-brian-hook/ ] 08/06/2020 01:20 PM EDT
Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State
Brian Hook has decided to step down from his role as the U.S. Special Representative for Iran and Senior Advisor to the Secretary. Special Representative Hook has been my point person on Iran for over two years and he has achieved historic results countering the Iranian regime.
He successfully negotiated with the Iranians the release of Michael White and Xiyue Wang from prison. Special Representative Hook also served with distinction as the Director of Policy Planning and set into motion a range of new strategies that advanced the national security interests of the United States and our allies. He has been a trusted advisor to me and a good friend. I thank him for his service.
Following a transition period with Brian Hook, Elliott Abrams will assume the position of Special Representative for Iran, in addition to his responsibilities as Special Representative for Venezuela.
body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________
Stay connected with the State Department:
The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/usdos ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More