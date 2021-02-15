ON THE CRYSTAL CHEMISTRY OF INORGANIC NITRIDES: CRYSTAL-CHEMICAL PARAMETERS, BONDING BEHAVIOR, AND OPPORTUNITIES IN THE EXPLORATION OF THEIR COMPOSITIONAL SPACE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 15 febbraio 2021
Chem. Sci., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC06028C, Edge Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC06028C, Edge Article
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Olivier Charles Gagné
The scarcity of nitrogen in Earth’s crust, combined with challenging synthesis, have made inorganic nitrides a relatively unexplored class of compounds compared to their naturally abundant oxide counterparts. To facilitate…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
The scarcity of nitrogen in Earth’s crust, combined with challenging synthesis, have made inorganic nitrides a relatively unexplored class of compounds compared to their naturally abundant oxide counterparts. To facilitate…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/lt2DKIIPumI/D0SC06028C