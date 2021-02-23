martedì, Febbraio 23, 2021
ON THE CONFIRMATION OF AMBASSADOR LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State
Todays Senate confirmation of Linda Thomas-Greenfield as the U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations reinforces President Bidens commitment to restore and expand American leadership on the global stage. Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield is a seasoned diplomat, deeply committed to American values, and the right choice to rebuild our nations standing at the UN and in other multilateral venues. I congratulate her on her confirmation, and eagerly anticipate our partnership in serving the American people and their interests.
