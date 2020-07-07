ON THE CCP’S ORWELLIAN CENSORSHIP ON HONG KONG

(AGENPARL) – mar 07 luglio 2020 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

On the CCPs Orwellian Censorship on Hong Kong [ https://www.state.gov/on-the-ccps-orwellian-censorship-on-hong-kong/ ] 07/06/2020 09:17 PM EDT

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

The Chinese Communist Partys destruction of free Hong Kong continues. With the ink barely dry on the repressive National Security Law, local authorities in an Orwellian move have now established a central government national security office, started removing books critical of the CCP from library shelves, banned political slogans, and are now requiring schools to enforce censorship.

Until now, Hong Kong flourished because it allowed free thinking and free speech, under an independent rule of law. No more. The United States condemns Beijings repeated failure to live up to its obligations under the Sino-British Joint Declaration, and these latest assaults on the rights and freedoms of the people of Hong Kong.

body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________

Stay connected with the State Department:

The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/usdos ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

🔊 Listen to this