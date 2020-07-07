martedì, Luglio 7, 2020
Breaking News

ON THE CCP’S ORWELLIAN CENSORSHIP ON HONG KONG

ON THE CCP’S ORWELLIAN CENSORSHIP ON HONG KONG

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 7, 2020

LA GIOCONDA TORNA A SORRIDERE: IL LOUVRE RIAPRE CON LE MASCHERINE

PRESS RELEASE: PM CALL WITH PM NETANYAHU: 6 JULY 2020

UNITED STATES CONGRATULATES THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC ON SUCCESSFUL ELECTIONS

UNITED STATES CONGRATULATES THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC ON SUCCESSFUL ELECTIONS

STATEMENT ON IOSCO COMPLIANCE FOR FEDERAL RESERVE BANK OF NEW YORK ADMINISTERED…

ON THE UNITED KINGDOM’S ESTABLISHMENT OF A GLOBAL HUMAN RIGHTS SANCTIONS REGIME

ON THE UNITED KINGDOM’S ESTABLISHMENT OF A GLOBAL HUMAN RIGHTS SANCTIONS REGIME

Agenparl

ON THE CCP’S ORWELLIAN CENSORSHIP ON HONG KONG

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – mar 07 luglio 2020 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
On the CCPs Orwellian Censorship on Hong Kong [ https://www.state.gov/on-the-ccps-orwellian-censorship-on-hong-kong/ ] 07/06/2020 09:17 PM EDT
Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State
The Chinese Communist Partys destruction of free Hong Kong continues. With the ink barely dry on the repressive National Security Law, local authorities in an Orwellian move have now established a central government national security office, started removing books critical of the CCP from library shelves, banned political slogans, and are now requiring schools to enforce censorship.
Until now, Hong Kong flourished because it allowed free thinking and free speech, under an independent rule of law. No more. The United States condemns Beijings repeated failure to live up to its obligations under the Sino-British Joint Declaration, and these latest assaults on the rights and freedoms of the people of Hong Kong.
body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________
Stay connected with the State Department:
The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/usdos ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More