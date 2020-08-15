sabato, Agosto 15, 2020
Breaking News

INDIAN INDEPENDENCE DAY

LIECHTENSTEIN NATIONAL DAY

LIECHTENSTEIN NATIONAL DAY

LINKEVIčIUS: THE EU SANCTIONS AGAINST THE RESPONSIBLE BELARUSIAN OFFICIALS FOR THE USE…

LIECHTENSTEIN NATIONAL DAY

DANISH DPA FINES PRIVATBO

AGENCY COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES UPDATE

POLIZIA, SALVINI: AUSPICO IL REINTEGRO DELL’AGENTE CACCIATA PER UN VECCHIO TATUAGGIO

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1926 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1924 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

Agenparl

ON SYNAPSE INTELLIGENCE EMULATED IN A SELF-FORMED ARTIFICIAL SYNAPTIC NETWORK

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 15 agosto 2020

Synaptic devices form an essential component of hardware-based neuromorphic artificial intelligence. These brain-inspired intelligent devices are more efficient in terms of speed, energy and space. Most of the present-day synaptic devices attempt to emulate only basic synaptic functions and involve intricate fabrication process. Often, they are accompanied by CMOS circuits to accomplish complex learning. Here we report emulation of several of the human-like behavior patterns in a synaptic device fabricated via self-forming. Such a process is endowed with several advantages such as simplicity, scalability and economical. Moreover, the fabricated device comprises of hierarchical structure resembling the biological neural network with synapses and neurotransmitters. This biomimicking device can emulate various behaviors from basic synaptic actions such as STP, LTP, potentiation, depression to complex learning activities such as associative learning, interest-based learning, supervision and impression of supervision. Besides, an important phenomenon in biological systems – synaptic fatigue and recovery, are also demonstrated. An interactive Pavlov’s dog prototype has been fabricated, demonstrating the potential utility of the device in brain-inspired neuromorphic applications.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/mh/~3/2Mf-rHjC7rw/D0MH01037E

Post collegati

UPDATES TO TITLE IX STRENGTHEN SUPPORT FOR ASC STUDENTS

Redazione

SES-STA–00621 – MARYLAND SOUND INTERNATIONAL – RETURNED NO ACTION

Redazione

ON SYNAPSE INTELLIGENCE EMULATED IN A SELF-FORMED ARTIFICIAL SYNAPTIC NETWORK

Redazione

JOHN W. FLANNAGAN AND NORTH FORK OF POUND RIVER LAKES MASTER PLANS REVISION

Redazione

CORPS OF ENGINEERS CLOSES MISSOURI RIVER LEVEE SYSTEM L-536 BREACH NEAR CORNING, MISSOURI

Redazione

HOP BROOK LAKE REOPENS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More