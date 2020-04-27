lunedì, Aprile 27, 2020
CRISI POLITICA IN BRASILE. L’APPELLO DEI VESCOVI ALLO STATO DI DIRITTO

POSTPONEMENT OF 2020 TREATY ON THE NON-PROLIFERATION OF NUCLEAR WEAPONS (NPT) REVIEW…

CORONAVIRUS, CHIGI: FASE2 ANCHE PER AFFETTI STABILI

IN KENYA LA CARITAS DI KISUMU IN AIUTO DELLE PERSONE CON DISABILITà

CS – MOBILITà DEI DOCENTI 2020/2021: 110.940 LE DOMANDE INOLTRATE. OLTRE 45MILA…

FASE 2: CALABRIA (FI), DIVIETO MESSE NON PUò CONTINUARE

IL PAPA AI GIORNALI DI STRADA: GRAZIE PER LE VOSTRE STORIE DI…

FINNVERA’S FINANCING AUTHORISATIONS INCREASED IN RESPONSE TO THE CORONAVIRUS – ADDITIONAL FUNDING…

AUDIZIONE DIRETTRICE ACQUISTI RAI, MONICA CACCAVELLI – MERCOLEDì ALLE 20 DIRETTA WEBTV

ON-SURFACE SYNTHESIS OF EXTENDED LINEAR GRAPHYNE MOLECULAR WIRES BY PROTECTING THE ALKYNYL GROUP

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 27 aprile 2020

In this paper we report on the use of an Ullmann-like aryl halide homocoupling reaction to obtain long Graphyne Molecular Wires (GY MW) organized in dense, ordered arrays. Instead of using highly reactive terminal alkynes, we resort to a precursor wherein the acetylenic functional group is internal, namely protected by two phenyl rings, each bearing a Br atom in para position to allow for linear homocoupling. In addition, two further factors concur to the production of dense and highly ordered arrays of very long GY MWs, namely the geometric compatibility between the substrate and both the organometallic intermediates and the final polymeric products of the synthesis, coupled with the presence of surface-adsorbed bromine atoms separating the MWs, which minimize secondary reactions leading to inter-wire cross-linking and consequently its disorder.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/fRtXAITMtr4/D0CP01634A

