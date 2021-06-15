(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 15 giugno 2021

RSC Adv., 2021, 11,21279-21290
DOI: 10.1039/D1RA02931B, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Yuxin Shi, Yong Xu, Fei Jiang, Zhijuan Sun, Gang Wang, Zhixiang Zeng, Congjie Gao, Qunji Xue, Lixin Xue
The oil spillage monitoring probe is developed by oxygen consumption sensor and hydrophobic/oleophilic porous materials. The oils could be monitored when they absorbed into the pores of the material to deplete the oxygen level inside the material.
