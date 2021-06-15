(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 15 giugno 2021

RSC Adv., 2021, 11,21279-21290

DOI: 10.1039/D1RA02931B, Paper

Open Access Open Access

Yuxin Shi, Yong Xu, Fei Jiang, Zhijuan Sun, Gang Wang, Zhixiang Zeng, Congjie Gao, Qunji Xue, Lixin Xue

The oil spillage monitoring probe is developed by oxygen consumption sensor and hydrophobic/oleophilic porous materials. The oils could be monitored when they absorbed into the pores of the material to deplete the oxygen level inside the material.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/sDZ6ByNqW80/D1RA02931B