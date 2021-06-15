(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 15 giugno 2021
RSC Adv., 2021, 11,21279-21290
DOI: 10.1039/D1RA02931B, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D1RA02931B, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Yuxin Shi, Yong Xu, Fei Jiang, Zhijuan Sun, Gang Wang, Zhixiang Zeng, Congjie Gao, Qunji Xue, Lixin Xue
The oil spillage monitoring probe is developed by oxygen consumption sensor and hydrophobic/oleophilic porous materials. The oils could be monitored when they absorbed into the pores of the material to deplete the oxygen level inside the material.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
The oil spillage monitoring probe is developed by oxygen consumption sensor and hydrophobic/oleophilic porous materials. The oils could be monitored when they absorbed into the pores of the material to deplete the oxygen level inside the material.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/sDZ6ByNqW80/D1RA02931B