You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

11/12/2021 03:15 PM EST

Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

The Burmese military regime’s sentencing of U.S. journalist Danny Fenster is an unjust conviction of an innocent person. The United States condemns this decision. We are closely monitoring Danny’s situation and will continue to work for his immediate release. We will do so until Danny returns home safely to his family.

