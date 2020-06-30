ON CHINA’S THREATS TO IMPOSE VISA RESTRICTIONS ON U.S. OFFICIALS

martedì, Giugno 30, 2020
(AGENPARL) – mar 30 giugno 2020
On Chinas Threats to Impose Visa Restrictions on U.S. Officials [ https://www.state.gov/on-chinas-threats-to-impose-visa-restrictions-on-u-s-officials/ ] 06/29/2020 10:46 PM EDT
Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State
The Chinese Communist Partys crackdown on Hong Kong prompted the United States to retool its relationship with the territory. The Chinese Communist Partys threats to retaliate by restricting visas for U.S. citizens exposes once again how Beijing refuses to take responsibility for its own choices. If China wants to regain the trust of Hong Kongers and the international community, it should honor the promises it made to the Hong Kong people and to the United Kingdom in the U.N.-registered 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration.
