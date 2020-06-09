ON CHINA’S ATTEMPTED COERCION OF THE UNITED KINGDOM

(AGENPARL) – mar 09 giugno 2020 You are subscribed to Secretary’s Remarks for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

On Chinas Attempted Coercion of the United Kingdom
06/09/2020

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

The United States stands with our allies and partners against the Chinese Communist Partys coercive bullying tactics. In the latest example, Beijing has reportedly threatened to punish British bank HSBC and to break commitments to build nuclear power plants in the United Kingdom unless London allows Huawei to build its 5G network. Shenzhen-based Huawei is an extension of the Chinese Communist Partys surveillance state.

The CCPs browbeating of HSBC, in particular, should serve as a cautionary tale. Just last week, the banks Asia-Pacific CEO, Peter Wong, a member of the Chinese Peoples Political Consultative Conference, signed a petition supporting Beijings disastrous decision to destroy Hong Kongs autonomy and to break commitments made in an U.N.-registered treaty. That show of fealty seems to have earned HSBC little respect in Beijing, which continues to use the banks business in China as political leverage against London.

