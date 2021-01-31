domenica, Gennaio 31, 2021
ON A SUSTAINED DOWNWARD SLOPE, INDIA'S ACTIVE CASELOAD FURTHER DIPS TO 1.68 LAKH

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), dom 31 gennaio 2021

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

On a sustained downward slope, India’s Active Caseload further dips to 1.68 lakh

Daily Recoveries exceed Daily New Cases since last 24 days

More than 37 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID19


Posted On:
31 JAN 2021 12:25PM by PIB Delhi

India’s total Active Caseload continues to follow a consistent downward slope. It has dropped to 1.68 lakh (1,68,784) today.

The present active caseload now consists of just 1.57% of India’s Total Positive Cases.

31 States/UTs have less than 5000 active cases. Andaman & Nicobar Islands reported 4 active cases followed by Daman & Diu & Dadra & Nagar Haveli with 6 active cases.

79.69% of the total active cases are constituted in 5 states/UTs. Two states alone, Kerala and Maharashtra cumulatively account for a bulk (69.41%) of India’s total active cases.

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1.04cr (1,04,23,125) today. The Recovery Rate is 96.99%.

Since the last 24 days, daily recoveries have consistently exceeded daily new cases.13,052 new daily cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours whereas 13,965 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours. 

As on 31stJanuary, 2021, till 8 AM, total of 37.44 lakh (37,44,334) beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide COVID19 vaccination exercise.

S. No.

State/UT

Beneficiaries vaccinated

1

A & N Islands

2,727

2

Andhra Pradesh

1,87,252

3

Arunachal Pradesh

9,651

4

Assam

38,106

5

Bihar

1,46,015

6

Chandigarh

3,447

7

Chhattisgarh

72,704

8

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

692

9

Daman & Diu

391

10

Delhi

56,818

11

Goa

4,117

12

Gujarat

2,46,054

13

Haryana

1,25,898

14

Himachal Pradesh

27,734

15

Jammu & Kashmir

26,634

16

Jharkhand

40,726

17

Karnataka

3,15,370

18

Kerala

1,58,687

19

Ladakh

1,128

20

Lakshadweep

807

21

Madhya Pradesh

2,98,376

22

Maharashtra

2,69,064

23

Manipur

3,987

24

Meghalaya

4,324

25

Mizoram

9,346

26

Nagaland

3,993

27

Odisha

2,06,424

28

Puducherry

2,736

29

Punjab

57,499

30

Rajasthan

3,29,611

31

Sikkim

2,020

32

Tamil Nadu

1,05,821

33

Telangana

1,68,606

34

Tripura

29,796

35

Uttar Pradesh

4,63,793

36

Uttarakhand

28,791

37

West Bengal

2,43,069

38

Miscellaneous

52,120

Total

37,44,334

In the last 24 hours, 2,44,307 healthcare workers were vaccinated across 5,275 sessions.

68,962 sessions have been conducted so far.

The number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day has shown a progressive increase.

Globally, India stands at the fifth position (as on 29th January, 2021) in terms of the number of vaccine doses administered within the country. This is despite the fact that many countries had initiated their vaccination campaign before India.

63.34% of the total vaccinated beneficiaries are from 8 States.

Uttar Pradesh accounts for the maximum  share of vaccinated beneficiaries followed by Rajasthan and Karnataka.

85.72% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Keralahas reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 7,032 newly recovered cases. 1,535 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 547 in Karnataka.

83.72% of the daily new cases are from 7 States and UTs.

Kerala reports the highest daily new cases at 6,282. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,630, while Tamil Nadu reported 505 new cases.

127 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

Six States/UTs account for 74.02% of the daily deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (42). Kerala follows with 18 daily deaths and West Bengal and Chhattisgarh individually reported 9 casualties.

****

MV/SJ
HFW/COVID States data/31st January2021/1

(Release ID: )
Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1693680

