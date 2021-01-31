(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), dom 31 gennaio 2021

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

On a sustained downward slope, India’s Active Caseload further dips to 1.68 lakh



Daily Recoveries exceed Daily New Cases since last 24 days Daily Recoveries exceed Daily New Cases since last 24 days More than 37 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID19



India’s total Active Caseload continues to follow a consistent downward slope. It has dropped to 1.68 lakh (1,68,784) today.

The present active caseload now consists of just 1.57% of India’s Total Positive Cases.

31 States/UTs have less than 5000 active cases. Andaman & Nicobar Islands reported 4 active cases followed by Daman & Diu & Dadra & Nagar Haveli with 6 active cases.

79.69% of the total active cases are constituted in 5 states/UTs. Two states alone, Kerala and Maharashtra cumulatively account for a bulk (69.41%) of India’s total active cases.

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1.04cr (1,04,23,125) today. The Recovery Rate is 96.99%.

Since the last 24 days, daily recoveries have consistently exceeded daily new cases.13,052 new daily cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours whereas 13,965 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours.

As on 31stJanuary, 2021, till 8 AM, total of 37.44 lakh (37,44,334) beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide COVID19 vaccination exercise.

S. No. State/UT Beneficiaries vaccinated 1 A & N Islands 2,727 2 Andhra Pradesh 1,87,252 3 Arunachal Pradesh 9,651 4 Assam 38,106 5 Bihar 1,46,015 6 Chandigarh 3,447 7 Chhattisgarh 72,704 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 692 9 Daman & Diu 391 10 Delhi 56,818 11 Goa 4,117 12 Gujarat 2,46,054 13 Haryana 1,25,898 14 Himachal Pradesh 27,734 15 Jammu & Kashmir 26,634 16 Jharkhand 40,726 17 Karnataka 3,15,370 18 Kerala 1,58,687 19 Ladakh 1,128 20 Lakshadweep 807 21 Madhya Pradesh 2,98,376 22 Maharashtra 2,69,064 23 Manipur 3,987 24 Meghalaya 4,324 25 Mizoram 9,346 26 Nagaland 3,993 27 Odisha 2,06,424 28 Puducherry 2,736 29 Punjab 57,499 30 Rajasthan 3,29,611 31 Sikkim 2,020 32 Tamil Nadu 1,05,821 33 Telangana 1,68,606 34 Tripura 29,796 35 Uttar Pradesh 4,63,793 36 Uttarakhand 28,791 37 West Bengal 2,43,069 38 Miscellaneous 52,120 Total 37,44,334

In the last 24 hours, 2,44,307 healthcare workers were vaccinated across 5,275 sessions.

68,962 sessions have been conducted so far.

The number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day has shown a progressive increase.

Globally, India stands at the fifth position (as on 29th January, 2021) in terms of the number of vaccine doses administered within the country. This is despite the fact that many countries had initiated their vaccination campaign before India.

63.34% of the total vaccinated beneficiaries are from 8 States.

Uttar Pradesh accounts for the maximum share of vaccinated beneficiaries followed by Rajasthan and Karnataka.

85.72% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Keralahas reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 7,032 newly recovered cases. 1,535 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 547 in Karnataka.

83.72% of the daily new cases are from 7 States and UTs.

Kerala reports the highest daily new cases at 6,282. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,630, while Tamil Nadu reported 505 new cases.

127 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

Six States/UTs account for 74.02% of the daily deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (42). Kerala follows with 18 daily deaths and West Bengal and Chhattisgarh individually reported 9 casualties.

