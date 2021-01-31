(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), dom 31 gennaio 2021
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
On a sustained downward slope, India’s Active Caseload further dips to 1.68 lakh
Daily Recoveries exceed Daily New Cases since last 24 days
More than 37 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID19
India’s total Active Caseload continues to follow a consistent downward slope. It has dropped to 1.68 lakh (1,68,784) today.
The present active caseload now consists of just 1.57% of India’s Total Positive Cases.
31 States/UTs have less than 5000 active cases. Andaman & Nicobar Islands reported 4 active cases followed by Daman & Diu & Dadra & Nagar Haveli with 6 active cases.
79.69% of the total active cases are constituted in 5 states/UTs. Two states alone, Kerala and Maharashtra cumulatively account for a bulk (69.41%) of India’s total active cases.
India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1.04cr (1,04,23,125) today. The Recovery Rate is 96.99%.
Since the last 24 days, daily recoveries have consistently exceeded daily new cases.13,052 new daily cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours whereas 13,965 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours.
As on 31stJanuary, 2021, till 8 AM, total of 37.44 lakh (37,44,334) beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide COVID19 vaccination exercise.
|
S. No.
|
State/UT
|
Beneficiaries vaccinated
|
1
|
A & N Islands
|
2,727
|
2
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
1,87,252
|
3
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
9,651
|
4
|
Assam
|
38,106
|
5
|
Bihar
|
1,46,015
|
6
|
Chandigarh
|
3,447
|
7
|
Chhattisgarh
|
72,704
|
8
|
Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|
692
|
9
|
Daman & Diu
|
391
|
10
|
Delhi
|
56,818
|
11
|
Goa
|
4,117
|
12
|
Gujarat
|
2,46,054
|
13
|
Haryana
|
1,25,898
|
14
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
27,734
|
15
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
26,634
|
16
|
Jharkhand
|
40,726
|
17
|
Karnataka
|
3,15,370
|
18
|
Kerala
|
1,58,687
|
19
|
Ladakh
|
1,128
|
20
|
Lakshadweep
|
807
|
21
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
2,98,376
|
22
|
Maharashtra
|
2,69,064
|
23
|
Manipur
|
3,987
|
24
|
Meghalaya
|
4,324
|
25
|
Mizoram
|
9,346
|
26
|
Nagaland
|
3,993
|
27
|
Odisha
|
2,06,424
|
28
|
Puducherry
|
2,736
|
29
|
Punjab
|
57,499
|
30
|
Rajasthan
|
3,29,611
|
31
|
Sikkim
|
2,020
|
32
|
Tamil Nadu
|
1,05,821
|
33
|
Telangana
|
1,68,606
|
34
|
Tripura
|
29,796
|
35
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
4,63,793
|
36
|
Uttarakhand
|
28,791
|
37
|
West Bengal
|
2,43,069
|
38
|
Miscellaneous
|
52,120
|
Total
|
37,44,334
In the last 24 hours, 2,44,307 healthcare workers were vaccinated across 5,275 sessions.
68,962 sessions have been conducted so far.
The number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day has shown a progressive increase.
Globally, India stands at the fifth position (as on 29th January, 2021) in terms of the number of vaccine doses administered within the country. This is despite the fact that many countries had initiated their vaccination campaign before India.
63.34% of the total vaccinated beneficiaries are from 8 States.
Uttar Pradesh accounts for the maximum share of vaccinated beneficiaries followed by Rajasthan and Karnataka.
85.72% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.
Keralahas reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 7,032 newly recovered cases. 1,535 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 547 in Karnataka.
83.72% of the daily new cases are from 7 States and UTs.
Kerala reports the highest daily new cases at 6,282. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,630, while Tamil Nadu reported 505 new cases.
127 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours.
Six States/UTs account for 74.02% of the daily deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (42). Kerala follows with 18 daily deaths and West Bengal and Chhattisgarh individually reported 9 casualties.
