(AGENPARL) – MINNESOTA (USA), mer 17 giugno 2020 For fans of the Minnesota Zoo, there is good news and bad news. The good news is that it may reopen as soon as next week for drive-through interactions with the animals. The bad news is that it’s in danger of being closed for much longer if it doesn’t get an infusion of at least $6 million.

Fonte/Source: http://www.house.leg.state.mn.us/sessiondaily/SDView.aspx?StoryID=15360