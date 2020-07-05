domenica, Luglio 5, 2020
Breaking News

ELEZIONI IN REPUBBLICA DOMINICANA. I VESCOVI: SIA UN VOTO RESPONSABILE

OMAN’S GDP FALLS 3.9% IN Q1 OF 2020

CAMPUS BIO-MEDICO: BORSA DI STUDIO INTITOLATA A NAVARRO-VALLS, A 3 ANNI DALLA…

MUSEI VATICANI. LA BELLEZZA CI UNISCE #56

SOLOMON ISLANDS NATIONAL DAY 

SOLOMON ISLANDS NATIONAL DAY 

SOLOMON ISLANDS NATIONAL DAY 

LEGA, 200MILA FIRME RACCOLTE IN MENO DI 24 ORE CONTRO SANATORIA, CARTELLE…

​​​​​UIL: DE MARIA (PD), AUGURI A BOMBARIDIERI, SINDACATI FONDAMENTALI IN QUESTA FASE…

CASTIGLIONE CINEMA 2020: STORIE DI RIPARTENZA NEL PRIMO FESTIVAL “DAL VIVO”

Agenparl

OMAN’S GDP FALLS 3.9% IN Q1 OF 2020

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – MUSCAT (OMAN), dom 05 luglio 2020

The Sultanate’s gross domestic product (GDP) at current market prices fell 3.9% to reach OMR 6.75 billion at the end of March 2020, according to the provisional data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

There was a rise in oil activities by 0.7% at the end of March 2020, registering OMR2.42 billion compared to OMR2.41 billion at the end of March 2020.

The share of crude oil from among oil activities was OMR2.07 billion, which is an increase of 2.6% at the end of the March 2020, when it was OMR2.01 billion.

The activities of natural gas fell by 9.1%, reaching OMR356.7 million compared to OMR392.5 million at the end of March 2019. 

Total non-oil activities fell by 6.2% to OMR4.63 billion. Services activities were at the forefront of non-oil activities, which was at OMR3.33 billion, down by 5.2% over OMR3.51 billion at the end of March 2019.

Hotels and restaurants, transport, storage and communications and financial brokerage activities fell by 14.7%, 5.7% and 4.8%, respectively. Wholesale and retail trade as well as pubic administration and defense activities also decreased by 10.5% and 4.2%, respectively.

Industrial activities fell by 11.5 % to OMR1.10 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2020.

The manufacturing sector fell by 12.1%, mining, and quarrying by 37.9%.

Basic chemical industry activities fell by 7.8%, electricity, and water supply by 2.8%. Other manufacturing industries fell by 12.1%, and construction activities fell by 10.3%.

The activities related to agriculture and fisheries sectors and real estate showed an increase of 10.3% and 2.1% to reach OMR195.4 million and 321.8 million, respectively, by end of March 2020.

Fonte/Source: https://www.ncsi.gov.om/News/Pages/NewsCT_20200705113164216.aspx

Post collegati

OMAN’S GDP FALLS 3.9% IN Q1 OF 2020

Redazione

MOTC HOLDS ONLINE SYMPOSIA ON LATEST COVID19 APPS, RESEARCH

Redazione

ACADEMIC INTEGRITY: CHALLENGES AND STRATEGIES FOR ASIA AND THE MIDDLE EAST.

Redazione

05/08/2020: EXPORT OF SALMON, WEEK 31 2020

Redazione

05/08/2020: ENTERPRISES, Q2 2020

Redazione

SES-REG–05802 – STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION STATE O – GRANT OF AUTHORITY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More