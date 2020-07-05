OMAN’S GDP FALLS 3.9% IN Q1 OF 2020

(AGENPARL) – MUSCAT (OMAN), dom 05 luglio 2020

The Sultanate’s gross domestic product (GDP) at current market prices fell 3.9% to reach OMR 6.75 billion at the end of March 2020, according to the provisional data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

There was a rise in oil activities by 0.7% at the end of March 2020, registering OMR2.42 billion compared to OMR2.41 billion at the end of March 2020.

The share of crude oil from among oil activities was OMR2.07 billion, which is an increase of 2.6% at the end of the March 2020, when it was OMR2.01 billion.

The activities of natural gas fell by 9.1%, reaching OMR356.7 million compared to OMR392.5 million at the end of March 2019.

Total non-oil activities fell by 6.2% to OMR4.63 billion. Services activities were at the forefront of non-oil activities, which was at OMR3.33 billion, down by 5.2% over OMR3.51 billion at the end of March 2019.

Hotels and restaurants, transport, storage and communications and financial brokerage activities fell by 14.7%, 5.7% and 4.8%, respectively. Wholesale and retail trade as well as pubic administration and defense activities also decreased by 10.5% and 4.2%, respectively.

Industrial activities fell by 11.5 % to OMR1.10 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2020.

The manufacturing sector fell by 12.1%, mining, and quarrying by 37.9%.

Basic chemical industry activities fell by 7.8%, electricity, and water supply by 2.8%. Other manufacturing industries fell by 12.1%, and construction activities fell by 10.3%.

The activities related to agriculture and fisheries sectors and real estate showed an increase of 10.3% and 2.1% to reach OMR195.4 million and 321.8 million, respectively, by end of March 2020.

