OMAN BLOCKS AUDIO APP CLUBHOUSE CITING LACK OF PERMIT, BUT SOME FEAR CENSORSHIP

DUBAI (Reuters) – Oman blocked U.S. audio app Clubhouse on Sunday because it did not have the right permit, authorities said, but some activists described the move as a further erosion of freedom of expression in the Gulf state.

The government did not respond immediately to a request for comment, but the telecoms regulator told WAF news website that the application was blocked due to a “lack of proper authorisation”.

“Similar communication applications must obtain a permit from the authority,” the Omani Telecommunications Regulatory Authority said.

Oman_blocks_Clubhouse was trending on social media in Oman on Sunday. Many Omanis shared screenshots of the app showing “error message”.

“The government of …

