domenica, Marzo 14, 2021
OMAN BLOCKS AUDIO APP CLUBHOUSE CITING LACK OF PERMIT, BUT SOME FEAR CENSORSHIP

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), dom 14 marzo 2021 By Aziz El Yaakoubi
DUBAI (Reuters) – Oman blocked U.S. audio app Clubhouse on Sunday because it did not have the right permit, authorities said, but some activists described the move as a further erosion of freedom of expression in the Gulf state.
The government did not respond immediately to a request for comment, but the telecoms regulator told WAF news website that the application was blocked due to a “lack of proper authorisation”.
“Similar communication applications must obtain a permit from the authority,” the Omani Telecommunications Regulatory Authority said.
Oman_blocks_Clubhouse was trending on social media in Oman on Sunday. Many Omanis shared screenshots of the app showing “error message”.
“The government of …

Read More on Datafloq

Fonte/Source: https://datafloq.com/read/oman-blocks-audio-app-clubhouse-citing-lack-permit-fear-censorship/13138

