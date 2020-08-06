giovedì, Agosto 6, 2020
Agenparl

OLEIC ACID-INDUCED, CONTROLLABLE SURFACE OXIDATION TO ENHANCE THE PHOTORESPONSE PERFORMANCE OF SB2SE3 NANORODS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 06 agosto 2020

Surface oxidation frequently occurs to non-oxide antimony chalcogenides, which is a double-edged sword for their (opto)electronic properties and applications. Here we report that the photoelectronic performance of Sb2Se3 nanorods (NRs) can be improved through an appropriate surface oxidation. During the synthesis, the volume ratio of oleic acid (OA)/oleylamine (OLA) was varied to control the oxidation degrees of Sb2Se3 NRs, which span 1.20%–51.49% with increasing OA ratio as revealed by X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS) analysis. A medium level of surface oxidation, typically 20%–30% found here, is beneficial to enhancing the photocurrent, on/off ratios and photostability of Sb2Se3 NRs when evaluated in a sandwich-type ITO/Sb2Se3/ITO photoconductor device. The surface hydroxylation, which is boosted by the presence of Sb-oleate and trace H2O remained in the reaction system, is suggested to facilitate the formation of Sb–OH bonds and the OA-volume dependent oxidation at the surface of Sb2Se3.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CE/~3/cn6EDEss94g/D0CE00810A

