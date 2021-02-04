OLDER GENERATION

giovedì, Febbraio 4, 2021
(AGENPARL) – MUNICH (GERMANY), gio 04 febbraio 2021 Using technology securelly can be overwhelming or confusing, especially for those who did not grow up with it. When helping secure those who are uncomfortable with technology focus on just the basics – 1) be aware of social engineering attacks 2) secure your home network 3) keep your systems updated 4) use strong, unique passwords 5) backup your key personal data.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sans.org/security-awareness-training/resources/securing-generation-gap

