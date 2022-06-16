34.6 C
Rome
giovedì, Giugno 16, 2022
type here...
Twitter

Olaf Scholz-2022-06-16 19:21

By Redazione
0
18

Must read

Redazione

RT @Bundeskanzler: Wir sind heute mit einer klaren Botschaft nach #Kiew gekommen: Die #Ukraine gehört zur europäischen Familie. Deutschland…
Twitter – Olaf Scholz

Previous articleThe Lincoln Project-2022-06-16 19:21
Next articleThe Lincoln Project-2022-06-16 19:23
- Advertisement -

Correlati

- Advertisement -

Ultimi articoli

©Agenparl 2022 | L'informazione indipendete By Gianluca Milozzi

Link Rapidi

Popular Category

Ultima Notizia