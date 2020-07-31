(AGENPARL) – ST. LOUIS (MISSOURI) ven 31 luglio 2020 By Subhayu Bandyopadhyay, Arnab Basu, Nancy Chau, Devashish Mitra in Review. We present a model of offshoring of tasks to a developing nation characterized by a minimum-wage formal sector and a flexible-wage informal sector. Some offshored tasks are outsourced by the formal sector to the lower-wage informal sector.
Fonte/Source: https://research.stlouisfed.org/publications/review/2020/07/31/offshoring-to-a-developing-nation-with-a-dual-labor-market