venerdì, Luglio 31, 2020
DOPPIA PREFERENZA: SISTO (FI), EMILIANO UNA VERGOGNA NELLA VERGOGNA

ACCOUNTING STANDARDS AND INSURER SOLVENCY ASSESSMENT

IMMIGRAZIONE, SALVINI: LA FRANCIA CI DÀ UNA MANO PER TENERE I CLANDESTINI…

TRANSPARENCY DATA: QUEEN CONFERS PEERAGES: 31 JULY 2020

PROPOSTA DI NOMINA PRESIDENTE ENEA: AUDIZIONE IN 10A COMMISSIONE

PUGLIA, CENTRODESTRA: SITUAZIONE DOVE MATTARELLA DEVE VIGILARE, SI METTA FINE A QUESTA…

PRESS RELEASE: LORD AND LADY JUSTICES OF APPEAL

PRESS RELEASE: SENIOR PRESIDENT OF TRIBUNALS: 31 JULY 2020

PRESS RELEASE: MASTER OF THE ROLLS: 31 JULY 2020

DANNI AGRICOLTURA DA ECCESSIVA PRESENZA FAUNA SELVATICA: AUDIZIONE INFORMALE IN 9A COMMISSIONE

OFFSHORING TO A DEVELOPING NATION WITH A DUAL LABOR MARKET

(AGENPARL) – ST. LOUIS (MISSOURI) ven 31 luglio 2020 By Subhayu Bandyopadhyay, Arnab Basu, Nancy Chau, Devashish Mitra in Review. We present a model of offshoring of tasks to a developing nation characterized by a minimum-wage formal sector and a flexible-wage informal sector. Some offshored tasks are outsourced by the formal sector to the lower-wage informal sector.

Fonte/Source: https://research.stlouisfed.org/publications/review/2020/07/31/offshoring-to-a-developing-nation-with-a-dual-labor-market

