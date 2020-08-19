mercoledì, Agosto 19, 2020
Breaking News

MEETING BRITISH CITIZENS ACROSS ITALY

NEW UK SPACE PROJECTS TO BOOST GLOBAL SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT RECEIVE £3.4 MILLION…

IL PAPA: VACCINO ANTI-COVID PER TUTTI, SPECIE PER I POVERI

ZIMBABWE, SOLIDARIETà ECUMENICA ALLA CHIESA E AL POPOLO

OPERATORI UMANITARI: UOMINI E DONNE DA EMULARE

STANDARD GRADE PETROL PRODUCTION FALLS 32%

2ND UK-PHILIPPINES ECONOMIC DIALOGUE JOINT PRESS STATEMENT

DECRETO-LEGGE CONSULTAZIONI ELETTORALI E REFERENDARIE: AVVIO ESAME IN 1A COMMISSIONE

DECRETO-LEGGE SOSTEGNO E RILANCIO ECONOMIA: AVVIO ESAME IN 5A COMMISSIONE

WORLD HUMANITARIAN DAY COMMEMORATES AID WORKERS – FINLAND GRANTS NEW AID TO…

Agenparl

OFFICIAL STATISTICS: TRADE AND INVESTMENT CORE STATISTICS BOOK

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON, (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 19 agosto 2020

Published 21 August 2018

Last updated 19 August 2020
+ show all updates

  1. 19 August 2020

    Updated with latest statistical data.

  2. 30 July 2020

    Updated with latest statistical data.

  3. 21 July 2020

    Updated with latest statistical data.

  4. 7 July 2020

    Updated with latest statistical data.

  5. 19 June 2020

    Updated with latest statistical data.

  6. 20 May 2020

    Updated with latest statistical data.

  7. 4 May 2020

    Updated with latest statistical data.

  8. 22 April 2020

    Correction to table on page 31.

  9. 17 April 2020

    Updated with latest statistical data.

  10. 7 April 2020

    Updated with latest available statistical data.

  11. 18 March 2020

    Updated with latest statistical data

  12. 18 February 2020

    Updated with latest statistical data

  13. 29 January 2020

    Updated with latest statistical data

  14. 20 January 2020

    Updated with latest statistical data.

  15. 17 December 2019

    Updated with latest statistical data.

  16. 2 December 2019

    Updated with latest statistical data.

  17. 18 November 2019

    Updated with latest statistical data.

  18. 7 November 2019

    Latest Trade and Investment Stats published

  19. 30 October 2019

    Updated with latest statistical data.

  20. 17 October 2019

    Updated with latest statistical data

  21. 7 October 2019

    Updated with latest statistical data.

  22. 16 September 2019

    Updated with latest statistical data

  23. 16 August 2019

    Updated Trade Statistics

  24. 31 July 2019

    July 2019 statistical update.

  25. 17 July 2019

    Updated with latest statistical data.

  26. 5 July 2019

    Latest statistics added.

  27. 17 June 2019

    Added latest trade and investment statistics.

  28. 17 May 2019

    Updated with latest statistical data.

  29. 1 May 2019

    We’ve updated the main publication to comprehensively represent the latest trade and investment statistics.

  30. 17 April 2019

    Updated with corrections to the ‘year ending’ column on page 5.

  31. 17 April 2019

    Updated with latest statistical data.

  32. 4 April 2019

    Updated with latest statistical data.

  33. 19 March 2019

    Updated with latest statistical data.

  34. 1 March 2019

    Updated with a correction to the growth in the UK’s inward FDI stock between 2010 and 2017, on page 66.

  35. 15 February 2019

    Updated with latest statistical data.

  36. 18 January 2019

    Updated with latest statistical data.

  37. 27 December 2018

    Updated with corrections to row 48 of the summary table on page 8.

  38. 14 December 2018

    Updated with latest statistical data.

  39. 16 November 2018

    Updated with latest statistical data.

  40. 2 November 2018

    Updated with latest statistical data.

  41. 18 October 2018

    Updated with corrections to the ‘Year ending’ column on page 5

  42. 17 October 2018

    Updated with latest statistical data.

  43. 5 October 2018

    Updated with latest statistical data.

  44. 18 September 2018

    Updated with latest statistical data.

  45. 21 August 2018

    First published.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/trade-and-investment-core-statistics-book

Post collegati

OFFICIAL STATISTICS: TRADE AND INVESTMENT CORE STATISTICS BOOK

Redazione

GUIDANCE: MEETING CLIMATE CHANGE REQUIREMENTS FROM 1 JANUARY 2021

Redazione

MEETING BRITISH CITIZENS ACROSS ITALY

Redazione

GUIDANCE: COTE D’IVOIRE: LIST OF LAWYERS

Redazione

UPDATED UH MāNOA MAP HIGHLIGHTS CAMPUS FEATURES

Redazione

GUIDANCE: SECTOR-BASED WORK ACADEMY PROGRAMME: EMPLOYER GUIDE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More