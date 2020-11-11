mercoledì, Novembre 11, 2020
OFFICIAL STATISTICS: LATEST OFFICIAL STATISTICS ON TUBERCULOSIS (TB) IN CATTLE IN GREAT BRITAIN – MONTHLY

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 11 novembre 2020

Published 19 July 2017

Last updated 11 November 2020
+ show all updates

  1. 11 November 2020

    Edited statistical notice to include data to August 2020.

  2. 14 October 2020

    Edited statistical notice with July 2020 data.

  3. 12 August 2020

    Replaced statistical notice with May 2020 figures.

  4. 15 July 2020

    Added latest statistical notice, data to April 2020.

  5. 26 June 2020

    Edited details on web page, added link to interactive dashboard and note to inform users that the interactive dashboard is temporarily only available through Internet Explorer.

  6. 13 May 2020

    Added latest statistical notice, February 2020 figures.

  7. 15 April 2020

    Statistical notice updated with January 2020 figures replacing November 2019 figures.

  8. 12 February 2020

    Updated with November 2019 data.

  9. 15 January 2020

    Updated with latest data for October 2019.

  10. 13 November 2019

    Added latest monthly statistical notice, data to August 2019.

  11. 16 October 2019

    Added latest statistical notice, data to July 2019 figures.

  12. 14 August 2019

    Updated with the monthly figures for May 2019.

  13. 17 July 2019

    Added latest monthly statistics, April 2019 figures.

  14. 12 June 2019

    Additional link to statistical datasets included.

  15. 15 May 2019

    Updated with February 2019 figures.

  16. 17 April 2019

    Removed 13th February breach statement.

  17. 17 April 2019

    Updated with latest statistical notice to January 2019.

  18. 14 February 2019

    Added breach note to comply with Code Of Practice for statistics.

  19. 13 February 2019

    Updated stats notice to include November 2018 figures.

  20. 16 January 2019

    Updated with statistical notice for October 2018.

  21. 14 November 2018

    Updated with latest statistical notice for August 2018.

  22. 17 October 2018

    Updated with latest statistical notice for July 2018.

  23. 15 August 2018

    Updated with monthly statistical release for May 2018.

  24. 18 July 2018

    Updated with monthly statistical notice for April 2018.

  25. 16 May 2018

    Updated with figures to February 2018.

  26. 18 April 2018

    Updated with monthly statistical notice for January 2018.

  27. 14 February 2018

    Updated with monthly statistical notice (data to November 2017).

  28. 17 January 2018

    Updated with monthly statistical notice (data to October 2017).

  29. 15 November 2017

    Updated with monthly statistical notice (data to August 2017).

  30. 18 October 2017

    Updated with monthly statistical notice (data to July 2017).

  31. 16 August 2017

    Updated with monthly statistical notice (data to May 2017).

  32. 19 July 2017

    First published.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/latest-official-statistics-on-tuberculosis-tb-in-cattle-in-great-britain-monthly

