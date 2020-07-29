mercoledì, Luglio 29, 2020
Breaking News

SCUOLA: CALABRIA (FI), BANCHI A ROTELLE EMBLEMA FALLIMENTO GOVERNO

LETTERA DI SALVINI, BERLUSCONI E MELONI SUL SOLE24ORE: “NON VOTEREMO LO SCOSTAMENTO…

DDL OMOTRANSFOBIA. ZAN (PD): DOPO VOTO COMMISSIONE LEGGE PIÙ VICINA

ESFA PROCUREMENT OPPORTUNITY LAUNCHING SOON FOR PROVIDERS TO ACCESS ADDITIONAL FUNDING TO…

MERCOLEDì 29 LUGLIO 2020 – 246ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA : COMUNICATO DI SEDUTA

PROGRAMMA NAZIONALE DI RIFORMA E RELAZIONE SULLO SCOSTAMENTO DAGLI OBIETTIVI PROGRAMMATICI: AVVIATO…

SOSTEGNO INDUSTRIA, COMMERCIO E TURISMO: APPROVATA RISOLUZIONE IN 10A COMMISSIONE

DISPOSIZIONI CONCERNENTI L’ISTITUZIONE DELLE ZONE FRANCHE MONTANE IN SICILIA

IL PERDONO DI ASSISI: LA “PORTA APERTA” ALLA GRAZIA ANCHE IN TEMPO…

COMUNICATO: OGGI QUESTION TIME CON I MINISTRI DE MICHELI, GUERINI, AMENDOLA E…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » OFFICIAL STATISTICS: HOUSING BENEFIT STATISTICS ON SPEED OF PROCESSING 2019 TO 2020

OFFICIAL STATISTICS: HOUSING BENEFIT STATISTICS ON SPEED OF PROCESSING 2019 TO 2020

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – GREAT BRITAIN, mer 29 luglio 2020

Published 30 October 2019

Last updated 29 July 2020
+ show all updates

  1. 29 July 2020

    Published the latest Housing Benefit speed of processing statistics for the period January to March 2020. This is also known as quarter 4 for financial year 2019 to 2020.

  2. 29 April 2020

    Published the latest Housing Benefit speed of processing statistics for the period October to December 2019. This is also known as quarter 3.

  3. 29 January 2020

    Published the latest Housing Benefit speed of processing statistics for the period July to September 2019. This is also known as quarter 2.

  4. 30 October 2019

    Published a revised version of the data tables. In row 181 of tables 2a and 2b, the New Claims entries for April, May and June 2019 now read ‘..’ instead of ‘0’. The ‘..’ indicates missing or incomplete data, or data of insufficient quality to publish. No other changes to the data have been made.

  5. 30 October 2019

    First published.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/housing-benefit-statistics-on-speed-of-processing-2019-to-2020

Post collegati

SLEEP, HEALTH, AND SOCIETY [ELECTRONIC RESOURCE] : FROM AETIOLOGY TO PUBLIC HEALTH / EDITED BY FRANCESCO P. CAPPUCCIO, MICHELLE A. MILLER, STEVEN W. LOCKLEY, SHANTHA M.W. RAJARATNAM.

Redazione

SKEWED STUDIES [ELECTRONIC RESOURCE] : EXPLORING THE LIMITS AND FLAWS OF HEALTH AND PSYCHOLOGY RESEARCH SALLY KUYKENDALL

Redazione

OFFICIAL STATISTICS: HOUSING BENEFIT STATISTICS ON SPEED OF PROCESSING 2019 TO 2020

Redazione

STATUTORY GUIDANCE: GENERIC GUIDANCE FOR DWP PROVIDERS

Redazione

STATUTORY GUIDANCE: ESF 2014 TO 2020 PROVIDER GUIDANCE

Redazione

LUCHTMACHT NEEMT NIEUWE CHINOOKS IN GEBRUIK

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More